Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 202 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.63. 712,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $126.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

