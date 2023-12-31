Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Brother Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BRTHY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.22. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Further Reading

