BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Update

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

BNXTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. BioNxt Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, the United States, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

