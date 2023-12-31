Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 36.6%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,295,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 10,463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banco BPM Price Performance

About Banco BPM

OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $5.70 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

