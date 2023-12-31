Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Drops By 41.5%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,157.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of BMXMF stock remained flat at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $111.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

