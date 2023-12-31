Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BLRDF shares. Citigroup downgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Danske upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

About Billerud AB (publ)

Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Featured Articles

