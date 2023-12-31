The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $51.68 during midday trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

About The Berkeley Group

Further Reading

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

