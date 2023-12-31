The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $51.68 during midday trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.
About The Berkeley Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.