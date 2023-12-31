BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 110.3% in December

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
