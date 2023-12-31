Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.01. 6,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

