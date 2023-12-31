Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.83. The company had a trading volume of 851,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

