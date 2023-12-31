LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $765,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

