Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.1% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average is $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

