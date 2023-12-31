Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.43. 2,966,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.