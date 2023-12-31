Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.48. 326,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,755. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average is $297.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

