Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

