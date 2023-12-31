Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.23. 2,186,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

