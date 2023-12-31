Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

