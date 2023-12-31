Rosenbaum Jay D. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $811.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $719.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

