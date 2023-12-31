Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $47.03 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.71. The stock had a trading volume of 975,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

