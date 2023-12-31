Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $302,619.53 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00092463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

