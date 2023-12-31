HI (HI) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $342,800.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00101833 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $339,081.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

