Streakk One Day Volume Hits $28,259.90 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Streakk token can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $375,555.91 and approximately $28,259.90 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03724922 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,650.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

