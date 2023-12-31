Threshold (T) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $250.93 million and $8.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02485126 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,499,333.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

