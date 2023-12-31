Decentralized Social (DESO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $414.96 million and $2.01 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $39.40 or 0.00092523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

