Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

