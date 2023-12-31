Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

CETEF stock remained flat at C$0.54 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

