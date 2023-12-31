Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 649,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.