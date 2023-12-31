Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Increases By 29.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,176. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

