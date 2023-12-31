Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

