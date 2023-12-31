Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 735,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AESI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.22. 517,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

