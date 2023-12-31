Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 29.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

