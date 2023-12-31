Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 29.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
