Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Increases By 29.4%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jiuzi Price Performance

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 118,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

