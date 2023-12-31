Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Investors Title Stock Performance
ITIC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430. The company has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.26. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%.
Investors Title Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $4.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
