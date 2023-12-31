GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 912,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GrowGeneration

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.