Busey Trust CO Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.64. 3,358,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

