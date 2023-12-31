Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Globe Life stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 425,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

