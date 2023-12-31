Busey Trust CO Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.7 %

Nucor stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.04. 903,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

