Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 480 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.77. 881,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $387.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.