YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,061 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

