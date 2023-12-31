Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

