FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

