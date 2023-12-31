iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

