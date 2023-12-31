Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.70 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

