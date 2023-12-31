Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 441,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,416. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.43 and a 1 year high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

