Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $602.66. 284,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

