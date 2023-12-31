Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Cut by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

