Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Increased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $291.02. 773,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,517. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

