Baxter Bros Inc. Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

