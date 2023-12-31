Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,079,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,905,044. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

