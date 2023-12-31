Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

MA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average is $399.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

